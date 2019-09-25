Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Stake in Equity Residential (EQR) Has Lifted by $35.00 Million; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Value Declined, American Financial Group Has Raised Holding

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 59.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 466,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.39 million, up from 789,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $85.87. About 37,961 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 366,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.06 million, up from 336,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $101.65. About 15,134 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 50,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $23.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellington Financial Inc by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open 09/20: (MDR) (CRC) (SCHL) Higher (HTGM) (SMTX) (ROKU) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) CEO Perry Sook on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nexstar Media +3% as Stephens’ new best idea – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1.92M shares. Usa Portformulas reported 0.23% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 439,114 are owned by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Eqis Management owns 2,687 shares. Foster & Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 23,109 shares. 138,871 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 5,700 shares. Moreover, Boston Ptnrs has 0.04% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 295,463 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Company reported 0.09% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Regions invested in 2,836 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 224,977 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd holds 5,332 shares. California Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 74,835 shares.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Good Is Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,200 are held by Bamco Incorporated Ny. M&R Cap Mngmt stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 6,708 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Bessemer Group Inc reported 4,101 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Us has 14.56M shares. Sei Invs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 385,961 shares. 53,515 were accumulated by Barrett Asset Limited Liability Co. The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc reported 9,211 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 4,219 shares. Everence Mngmt has 5,480 shares. Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 488 shares. 3,250 were reported by Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).