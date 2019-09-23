Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Stock Were Volatile While Bulldog Investors Cut Stake by $946,888; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Shares Rose, Cs Mckee LP Has Trimmed by $1.25 Million Its Holding

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 118,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 153,517 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 271,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 9,315 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 220,784 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.55M, down from 227,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.46. About 683,744 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mexico Equity & Income (MXE) by 29,958 shares to 224,579 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fd (NUO) by 91,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Hi Inc Opp (HIO).

More notable recent Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Antero Resources: Appalachian Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Harbinger Of An End To Permian Basin’s Shale Oil Growth? – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2017. More interesting news about Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Superior Energy’s Risks Outweigh The Growth Prospect – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duff & Phelps Utility And Corporate Bond Trust Inc. Announces Dividends – PR Newswire” with publication date: December 14, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp owns 128,367 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 33,196 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Company owns 18,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Fin Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 2,100 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 38,440 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 0% or 1,400 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 3.92 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Llp invested in 69,309 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 3,972 shares. 153,517 are held by Bulldog Invsts Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, 1607 Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.79% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 1.67M shares. Shaker Services Limited Company invested 0.44% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Sit Investment Assocs has 1.1% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Karpus Mgmt Inc accumulated 4.67M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 0% or 34,118 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cahill Financial Advisors invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt stated it has 1.41% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hwg Ltd Partnership owns 1,830 shares. Markston Ltd Com holds 55,520 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,856 shares. 1.44 million are held by Agf Invests. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd accumulated 8,281 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability owns 1,697 shares. The North Carolina-based Mcmillion Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Seabridge Invest Lc holds 22,885 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1.06% or 41,011 shares in its portfolio. Clarkston Capital Prns Limited Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,435 shares. Livingston Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.35% or 4,360 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Cap Limited Liability reported 13,335 shares. The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd has invested 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Honeywell a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.83 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.