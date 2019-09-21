Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) Position Held by Karpus Management Inc; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Boosted Its Stake

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 199,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.82M, up from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 118,063 shares traded or 52.26% up from the average. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,534 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 2.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 470,094 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 1.70 million shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Com accumulated 1.07% or 12,464 shares. 11,568 were accumulated by Btim. Moreover, Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 8.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 374,849 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Management owns 3,676 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 15,608 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 41,571 shares. 22,947 are held by Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Llc. 174,750 were reported by Dudley & Shanley Incorporated. Grimes Communication reported 16,002 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Co owns 1,524 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0.01% or 3.92 million shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 18,903 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 17,777 shares. Sit Associates invested 1.1% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Cambridge Investment Advsr reported 12,048 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.79% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Karpus Mngmt reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). 3,972 are held by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 0.26% or 78,189 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 128,367 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp invested in 12,588 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 33,196 shares. Next reported 2,100 shares. Bulldog owns 0.42% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 153,517 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A invested in 0% or 3,034 shares.

