Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Upped Its Novartis Ag (NVS) Position by $800,544 as Shares Rose; As Danaher (DHR) Market Valuation Rose, Eminence Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 801,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 842,309 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.20M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $142.76. About 772,931 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 8,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, up from 50,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 612,810 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 01/05/2018 – AveXis: Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Has Expired on Novartis Deal; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 27/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Joint Venture; 27/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo will buy Novartis stake in OTC venture; White House may try to alter net and list pricing; 07/03/2018 – Science 37 and Novartis Sign Strategic Alliance to Advance Decentralized Clinical Trials; 15/05/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors Eye Novartis’s Deal With Cohen: Reports — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Novartis lawyer departs over Cohen deal; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT CANADA SAYS EXPECTS TO COMMENCE SALES AND MARKETING OF SILIQ IN THE CANADA IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics L by 15,000 shares to 310,651 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,390 shares, and cut its stake in Paramount Group Inc.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.37M shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $138.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 270,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.29 million for 31.03 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.