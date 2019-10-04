Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Cut Its Public Svc Enterpr (PEG) Position as Market Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Decreased Holding by $18.13 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterpr (PEG) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.76M, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Public Svc Enterpr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.6. About 440,860 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 92,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,035 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, down from 123,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $225.74. About 12.99 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $482.70 million for 16.04 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.13% or 188,469 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). North Star Inv Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,441 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 0.39% or 1.83M shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Co stated it has 42,024 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 223,556 are held by Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Company. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.71 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc reported 0% stake. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 3,909 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 105,721 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,178 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Umb Bancshares N A Mo invested in 9,618 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt holds 4,901 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 53,320 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $7.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 258,075 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $64.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resrts (NYSE:HST) by 172,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

