Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Position by $452,040 as Stock Price Declined; As Air Lease (AL) Share Price Rose, Holder Selz Capital Has Decreased Stake

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 45,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 995,224 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 1.81 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 15.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 05/04/2018 – MUFG SELLS PART OF ITS STAKE IN BANCO BRADESCO FOR 45.3B YEN; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO’S PRIORITY FOR 2018 IS TO KEEP COSTS DISCIPLINE: CEO; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS 3-YEAR PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO; 14/03/2018 – DESAFIO DO BRADESCO E SINERGIA DE RECEITAS, DIZ LAZARI: VALOR; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO IS FOCUSED ON CREDIT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 14/03/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CHAIRMAN LUIZ CARLOS TRABUCO CAPPI SAYS IT IS ESSENTIAL THAT BRAZIL’S NEXT PRESIDENT SHOWS COMMITMENT TO FISCAL REFORM; 04/04/2018 – Bradesco sees Brazil recovery still fragile, expects better 2019; 14/03/2018 – Bradesco chairman says credit up 5 percent since start of year; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q Net BRL5.1B

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.04M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 13,439 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23

Analysts await Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. BBD’s profit will be $1.46B for 13.47 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Bradesco S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 142,390 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $97.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer (NYSE:HTA) by 22,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.02M for 7.64 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 7,500 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $26.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.