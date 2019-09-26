Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Decreased Holding in Public Storage (PSA) as Share Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Palisade Capital Management Cut Stake

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 97,825 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.30 million, down from 100,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $246. About 604,603 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 10,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 136,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.09M, down from 147,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.53 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookmont Capital Mngmt reported 1,790 shares. 13,605 were accumulated by Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation. Buckingham Cap Management holds 1.14% or 46,639 shares in its portfolio. 485,987 were reported by Paloma Prns Mngmt. Blackhill Cap reported 2.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa reported 3,806 shares stake. Family Firm Incorporated holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,282 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Financial has invested 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lionstone Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 8.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.48% or 62,238 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carlson Cap Mngmt stated it has 9,933 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 1.91M shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Graybill Bartz Assocs accumulated 4.13% or 30,392 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 41,214 shares to 194,709 shares, valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standard Mtr Prods Inc (NYSE:SMP) by 13,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 3,350 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 19,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources In (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.45 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.