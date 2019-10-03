Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Increased Stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by $9.09 Million; Alyeska Investment Group LP Decreased Cummins (CMI) Position by $16.64 Million; Valuation Declined

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 97,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 117,990 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.22M, down from 215,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $153.6. About 393,162 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 151.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 432,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 717,700 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.72 million, up from 285,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.64. About 72,587 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 13/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades debt ratings of Notting Hill Housing Trust to Baa1 and upgrades the debt rating of GenFinance Il Plc to Baa1 with stable outlooks, following the creation of Notting Hill Genesis; 03/04/2018 – Genesis Announces March Sales; 10/05/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. 1Q Net Loss NT$64.6M Vs NT$231.5M; 16/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY NET PROMOTER SCORE UP 3 PERCENTAGE POINTS IN QTR; 05/03/2018 Mace Launches Police Strength Less-Than-Lethal Pepper Gel Spray Defense Kit Solution for Homes, Schools and Businesses; 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – GEORGIA HEALTHCARE POSTED NET REVENUES OF GEL 207 MLN DURING QUARTER, AN INCREASE OF 11.4%; 29/05/2018 – SEGA Genesis Classics Launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC with 90’s Nostalgia Music Video from Eclectic Method; 28/04/2018 – NYC Parks & Rec: Month of Sundays at Genesis Community Garden Bronx; 21/05/2018 – UroGen Gel Works in More Than Half of Study’s Cancer Patients; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90 million for 10.00 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.69 million shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $50.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Midstream by 92,415 shares to 130,444 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $344,270 activity. The insider SIMS RYAN S bought 3,000 shares worth $59,820. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $100,600 was bought by Flynn Edward T.

