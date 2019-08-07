Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Increases Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS); Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stake Maintained by Cam Group Holding A

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 3,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,067 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 15,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34M shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 68.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 55,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 136,142 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 81,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 714,264 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board has 47,600 shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2.93% or 474,066 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 68,496 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Qs Investors Limited invested in 2,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr reported 643,025 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 19,309 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Provident Inv Mngmt owns 395,020 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc accumulated 9,030 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Invesco Limited reported 1.45M shares stake. Altrinsic Glob Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Spark Limited Liability Company has 157,200 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bloominâ€™ Brands Inc (BLMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Aerie (AERI) Down 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Appointments – Business Wire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Jeffrey Calabrese, CPA, as Director of Accounting – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,272 shares to 479,644 shares, valued at $562.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 23,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,018 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 3,923 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Summit Finance Strategies Incorporated holds 0.1% or 1,822 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Management invested 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brave Asset Mgmt holds 26,053 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Zevenbergen Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Perigon Wealth Mngmt invested in 1.93% or 60,334 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Lc owns 1.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 79,493 shares. 28,727 were reported by First Midwest Bancshares Division. 10 reported 35,604 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp has invested 1.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zuckerman Investment Group Limited Liability Corp reported 5,409 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Punch Assoc Investment Management Inc reported 56,260 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) by 192,854 shares to 512,458 shares, valued at $52.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) by 23,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,540 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney gets boost from Cowen upgrade – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 04, 2019.