Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Holding in Public Storage (PSA) Has Boosted by $3.06 Million as Stock Price Rose; A-R-T- Advisors Holding in Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Has Decreased by $391,000 as Shares Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 16,580 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $571,000, down from 28,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 605,698 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 100,525 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89M, up from 86,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $264.74. About 781,278 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Jane Street Group Ltd has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 30,274 shares. Citigroup invested in 276,881 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp accumulated 0% or 354,901 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.52 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Waterfront Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 998,072 shares or 5% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 10,685 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability accumulated 262,628 shares. Advsrs Asset reported 1,219 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 56,567 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 20,855 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 108,324 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 898,286 shares stake.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $76.77 million for 16.67 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 11,099 shares to 16,299 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 181,511 shares to 470,544 shares, valued at $35.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) by 285,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP).