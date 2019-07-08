Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Trimmed Prologis (PLD) Holding By $37.51 Million; 7 Bullish Analysts Covering Fox (FOXA)

Among 13 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox had 16 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. Bank of America initiated the shares of FOXA in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by J.P. Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. Guggenheim initiated Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, July 1. See Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $38.0000 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $46.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $49 New Target: $37 Reinstates

09/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52 New Target: $41 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Initiate

25/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Initiate

25/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $42 Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $46 Initiates Coverage On

22/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 24.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 528,317 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 7.33%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 1.60 million shares with $114.85 million value, down from 2.12 million last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $51.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $81.85. About 106,744 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Amern Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 61,440 shares to 1.59 million valued at $133.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 696,705 shares and now owns 6.67M shares. Cyrusone (NASDAQ:CONE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 4,285 shares. American Interest Gru owns 249,113 shares. Brookfield Asset stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Garland Capital Management invested in 65,520 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0.18% or 20.74 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 247,667 shares. Invsts owns 5.20M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Foster & Motley Inc holds 0.21% or 20,718 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 321,590 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd owns 5,801 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cohen Steers Inc has 25.73M shares for 5.14% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited owns 2,992 shares. Cincinnati Finance reported 590,000 shares stake.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $485.71M for 26.57 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis: Favorable Outlook But Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Prologis to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results July 16 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “GLP Goes From Possible U.S. IPO To Small Player In $18.7 Billion Asset Sale To Blackstone – Benzinga” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment firm primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $22.59 billion. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment divisions. It has a 14.01 P/E ratio. The firm produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.