Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Xcel Energy (XEL) Holding By $9.97 Million; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Wajax (TSE:WJX) Last Week

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) stake by 8.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 177,950 shares as Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 1.92M shares with $108.20 million value, down from 2.10 million last quarter. Xcel Energy Inc now has $31.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 2.04M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC; 18/05/2018 – Varentec deploys Grid Edge Control to meet aggressive energy savings goals in Denver across 472 circuits for Xcel Energy; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Reports a 22% Rise in First Quarter Net Profit; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – SEES TO DELIVER LONG-TERM ANNUAL EPS GROWTH OF 5 PCT TO 6 PCT OFF OF 2017 BASE OF $2.30 PER SHARE

Among 4 analysts covering Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wajax Corporation had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. Scotia Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. See Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Xcel Energy Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XEL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Eversource Energy stake by 105,200 shares to 1.82 million valued at $129.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 696,705 shares and now owns 6.67M shares. Ryman Hospitality (NYSE:RHP) was raised too.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. XEL’s profit will be $277.92 million for 28.19 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xcel Energy declares $0.405 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Google, Xcel get Minnesota OK for wind-powered data center – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “3M pledges to power HQ with all-renewable energy – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,520 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.55% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). First Natl Bank Of Omaha invested in 182,882 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested 0.12% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Osborne Prtnrs Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 4,560 shares. Lmr Prns Llp holds 22,875 shares. Veritable Lp reported 12,881 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% or 671 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Fincl Bank holds 13,164 shares. M&T National Bank owns 26,566 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated accumulated 520,800 shares. Eastern State Bank accumulated 253,778 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated reported 109,625 shares stake. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 7,379 shares.

Wajax Corporation engages in the sale, rental, and after-sale parts and service support of mobile equipment, power systems, and industrial components. The company has market cap of $308.07 million. The firm operates through Equipment, Power Systems, and Industrial Components divisions. It has a 9.02 P/E ratio. The Equipment segment distributes, modifies, and services equipment, such as excavators, articulated dump trucks, lift trucks, mining trucks and shovels, forest harvesting equipment, utility equipment, loader backhoes, container handlers, cranes, skid steer loaders, and wheel loaders.