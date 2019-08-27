Dudley & Shanley Has Boosted Its The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake by $9.00 Million as Stock Rose; Vigilant Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Merck & Co (MRK) as Share Value Rose

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 73.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 17,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 6,314 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 23,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85.88. About 5.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 16/04/2018 – Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces BAYER Agreement Update; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 170.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 81,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 128,810 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 47,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 7.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 79,225 shares stake. Novare Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,688 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications Limited owns 101,746 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Corp accumulated 20,190 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has 179,400 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,844 shares. Karp Capital Mgmt Corp holds 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 19,694 shares. Maine-based Headinvest Ltd has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 172,000 were accumulated by Selz Capital Limited Company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 68,800 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Guardian Trust Com has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martin And Communication Tn reported 14,246 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1,876 were reported by First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 103,842 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 239,091 shares to 18,154 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) by 165,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 617,393 shares, and cut its stake in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.96% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2,800 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A reported 66,063 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.65% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 929,927 shares. Old Natl Bank & Trust In invested in 62,631 shares. Papp L Roy Associate accumulated 9,764 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). American Assets Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 70,000 shares. Osborne Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 0.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Colonial Tru holds 3,361 shares. Stelac Advisory Service Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2,633 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Com invested in 5,834 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Fairfield Bush holds 0.39% or 14,268 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Clark Capital Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).