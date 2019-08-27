Dudley & Shanley Has Cut Position in Ecolab (ECL) as Valuation Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Has Upped by Nbt Bank N A

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 8.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 2,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 153,461 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.09M, down from 155,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $202.9. About 933,047 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

More important recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 302,200 shares to 398,600 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,194 shares, and has risen its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mngmt invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Private Wealth Advsr holds 1,284 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 2,343 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.91% or 16,160 shares. Northeast Mngmt holds 0.87% or 58,483 shares. 28,900 were reported by Marvin And Palmer Assocs. Eulav Asset Management holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 147,800 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 7,758 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Bancorporation Trust reported 4,010 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Advisory Alpha Limited Com stated it has 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Llc owns 35,646 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Brinker Inc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 76,315 shares.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,143 shares to 59,681 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midcap Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,144 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 19, 2019.