Dudley & Shanley Position in Fiserv (FISV) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; United Services Automobile Association Boosted Rogers Communications (RCI) Position by $3.05 Million

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 57,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 571,482 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.60 million, up from 513,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 272,323 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 311,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.40 million, down from 346,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.28 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Capital has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cambridge Inv Advsrs has 77,279 shares. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 657,630 shares or 4.42% of the stock. Moreover, Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 0.99% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd invested in 0.05% or 16,600 shares. Oakworth Inc invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.34% or 25,478 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 77,470 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. J Goldman Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Maverick Cap Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Co holds 16,740 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Llp accumulated 0.09% or 9,083 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 4,629 shares.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 471,250 shares to 869,850 shares, valued at $20.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) by 9,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,773 shares, and has risen its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 27.87 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rogers launches bilingual Ignite TV in New Brunswick – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Big Telecom Stocks: Which Is the Best Buy Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veritas boosts Rogers Communications to Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Land is Your Land: Rogers Hometown Hockey Embarks on Sixth Canada-Wide Tour – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why Rogers Communications (USA) Stock Fell 4% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tegna Inc by 53,013 shares to 40,728 shares, valued at $617,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 971,182 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0.04% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Pictet Asset Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.03% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Gluskin Sheff And Associates reported 0.1% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 2.54M shares or 0.81% of the stock. Invesco Ltd reported 653,477 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Llc owns 16 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 304,027 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greystone Managed Investments has 1.35% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 441,604 shares. Lincluden Mgmt Limited owns 982,004 shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. Korea Invest Corp owns 86,916 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl owns 1.33M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 111 shares. 1.20M were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 132,446 shares.