Dudley & Shanley Decreased Ametek (AME) Holding by $758,250; Tctc Holdings Raised Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Position by $521,125 as Stock Declined

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 8,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 43,424 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, down from 51,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 710,746 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME)

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 9,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, up from 143,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock owns 15.42 million shares. 10,611 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund holds 4,752 shares. Invsts holds 0.1% or 3.52M shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP has 613 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 59,732 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Comerica State Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Motco owns 0% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 36 shares. Sit Inv Associates invested in 0.07% or 24,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Numerixs Technologies has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). C M Bidwell And Assoc reported 2,455 shares stake. Moreover, Pictet State Bank And Tru has 0.4% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 9,950 shares.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ametek Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AMETEK Acquires Pacific Design Technologies – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like AMETEK, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AME) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $227.75M for 21.99 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 471,250 shares to 869,850 shares, valued at $20.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple, Marathon Petroleum And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 9,100 shares to 419,596 shares, valued at $22.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,661 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).