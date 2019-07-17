Dudley & Shanley Lowered Its Holding in Ecolab (ECL) as Valuation Rose; Tci Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Holding by $712,000

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 2,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,461 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.09 million, down from 155,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $195.98. About 736,093 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $17.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1992.03. About 2.30 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $227.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,397 shares to 3,997 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.32 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 49,300 shares to 214,300 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 376,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,507 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

