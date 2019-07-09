Dudley & Shanley Trimmed Aon Plc (AON) Position by $8.15 Million; Stock Value Rose; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Position by $546,371

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.2. About 980,562 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 47,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 148,597 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, down from 196,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $195.3. About 285,681 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 22.08 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And has 0.47% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.28% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 828 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 4,207 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 3,779 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 171,330 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 9,794 were reported by Parsons Cap Management Ri. Ancora Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tcw owns 13,354 shares. Shoker Counsel Inc reported 16,292 shares. Rare Infrastructure, Australia-based fund reported 6,899 shares. Spc Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 2,856 shares. Legal General Grp Public has invested 0.32% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.08% stake.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/01: (NPTN) (GWR) (QRVO) Higher; (WLK) (ZM) (MNST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Deep-Dive Into Duke Energy’s Fundamentals For Dividend Investors – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aon and CoverWallet announce commercial partnership – PRNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Employee perceptions of financial health and retirement readiness not lined up with reality: Aon survey – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baxter International Inc. (BAX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “AON plc: Aon Completes Sale of Culture, Engagement, and Leadership Development & Advisory Businesses – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $452.17M for 25.97 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.