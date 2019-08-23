Dudley & Shanley Has Lowered Wabtec Corp. (WAB) Holding by $17.45 Million; Stock Rose; Indaba Capital Management LP Position in Mdc Partners (MDCA) Has Lifted by $5.18 Million as Valuation Rose

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 155,327 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) by 92.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 239,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 18,154 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 257,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 954,312 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% stake. California-based West Coast Financial Ltd has invested 0.06% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Suntrust Banks has 52,191 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.13% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Torray Lc reported 4,087 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 170,496 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company reported 0.01% stake. Highland Capital Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cwh Capital Mgmt Inc holds 54,268 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv holds 14,196 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 9.54 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Of Oklahoma holds 3,751 shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Clean Yield Gp has 4,066 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 16.97 million shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, worth $1.19 billion on Friday, August 9. 10,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares to 128,810 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. 17,832 shares valued at $51,891 were bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE on Monday, May 13. On Friday, March 22 Gendel Mitchell bought $18,500 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 10,000 shares.

