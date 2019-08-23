Dudley & Shanley Trimmed Its Ecolab (ECL) Position by $386,144; Stock Rose; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Has Increased Holding

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 2,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 153,461 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.09 million, down from 155,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $202.26. About 452,583 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 146.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.09. About 3.12 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab Inc (ECL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Diabetes Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

