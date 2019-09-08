Dudley & Shanley Has Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Holding as Share Price Rose; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (Call) (SSNC) Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Increased Its Stake by $9.85 Million as Valuation Declined

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (Call) (SSNC) by 408.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 156,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 194,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39M, up from 38,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 1.72 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 346,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61M, down from 356,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 3.22 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $621.87M for 29.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares to 128,810 shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “NEFCU Moves to Fiserv to Accelerate Digital Transformation – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Merck Sharp & Dohme Federal Credit Union Goes Big with Biometrics – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade Talks, Rate Cuts, Lululemon Preview & Buy Fiserv Stock – Free Lunch – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru Company holds 0.14% or 15,671 shares. Amer Century reported 1.69 million shares stake. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 23,844 shares. Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 10,759 are owned by South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd. Fiera Cap holds 212,069 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 8,267 shares stake. Cornerstone has 229,211 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp reported 64,424 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.43% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 574,009 shares. Sun Life Inc has 666 shares. 180 were accumulated by Clean Yield Group Incorporated. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Co reported 0.05% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 47.20 million shares or 0.61% of the stock.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (Call) (NYSE:SPG) by 129,100 shares to 184,200 shares, valued at $33.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Momo Inc (Put) by 343,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,400 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Call).