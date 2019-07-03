Dudley & Shanley Lifted Its Iridium Comm. (IRDM) Position; Shenandoah Telecommunications Co Has 1.69 Sentiment

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased Iridium Comm. (IRDM) stake by 313.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dudley & Shanley Llc acquired 302,200 shares as Iridium Comm. (IRDM)’s stock rose 19.52%. The Dudley & Shanley Llc holds 398,600 shares with $10.54M value, up from 96,400 last quarter. Iridium Comm. now has $2.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 807,719 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 30/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sends Ten More Iridium Satellites to Orbit; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment For Iridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY TOTAL BILLABLE SUBSCRIBERS GREW 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC IRDM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.11, REV VIEW $481.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – lridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO TARGETED FOR MAY 19 LAUNCH; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 27/03/2018 – lridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Corporate Family Rating To Iridium; 12/03/2018 – All 10 Satellites for the Fifth Iridium® NEXT Launch Have Arrived at Vandenberg Air Force Base

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 83 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 49 reduced and sold stock positions in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 23.94 million shares, up from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Shenandoah Telecommunications Co in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 37 Increased: 57 New Position: 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Berkom And Associates owns 4.17M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 96 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 22,111 shares. Blair William & Co Il has invested 0.06% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). 350 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc. Regions Fin, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,641 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Company has 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 2,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & invested 0.02% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company has 16,514 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank Trust has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 500 shares. Smithfield has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 120 shares. 10,999 were accumulated by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 47,073 shares.

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Iridium Communications Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iridium Communications: An Undervalued Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iridium, Icom unveil dedicated satellite PTT radio – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Iridium Announces Release Date For Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 insider sales for $314,240 activity. $71,610 worth of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares were sold by Smith S. Scott. The insider Rush Parker William bought 4,000 shares worth $90,780.

Among 2 analysts covering Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Iridium Communications had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) rating on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $29 target. The stock of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 1 by Northland Capital. Northland Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased First Data Corp. stake by 1.23 million shares to 99,697 valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 47,953 shares and now owns 148,597 shares. Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) was reduced too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2,246 activity.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user clients and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. It has a 36.18 P/E ratio. The firm operates in three divisions: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline.

The stock increased 1.93% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 63,160 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) has risen 34.01% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q OPER REV. $151.7M, EST. $155.0M; 22/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecommunications to Attend Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 4Q OPER REV. $151.6M, EST. $155.7M; 13/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Changes Entrance Fee to Address Infrastructure Needs & Improve Visitor Experience; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Net $4.83M; 22/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 04/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Plans Prescribed Burn; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Rev $151.7M

More notable recent Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu Transforms Mobile Ecosystem with New Integrated AI Solutions – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Jim Volk Joins Shenandoah Telecommunications Company as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “First IPO on Chinaâ€™s Nasdaq-Style Tech Board Sparks a Small Frenzy – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 7.33% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company for 975,000 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 294,000 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. Muoio & Co. Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 9,000 shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 58,900 shares.

Analysts await Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.16 per share. SHEN’s profit will be $12.88M for 37.57 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.