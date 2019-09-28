Dudley & Shanley Has Lowered Its Ametek (AME) Position by $758,250; Share Value Rose; Green Plains (GPRE) Stock Declined While Slate Path Capital LP Trimmed Stake by $3.28 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 8,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 43,424 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95M, down from 51,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 1.35M shares traded or 5.90% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 582,336 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS ETHANOL INDUSTRY LIKELY TO REMAIN FRAGMENTED; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa accumulated 0.01% or 6,770 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 43,318 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 27,519 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.06% or 13,055 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 3,086 shares. Moreover, Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 217,000 shares. Fort LP reported 33,353 shares stake. 43,070 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. Marietta Investment Partners Ltd Co reported 67,154 shares. Cap Interest Invsts holds 200,715 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 4,315 shares. 12,562 were accumulated by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 46,935 shares.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $230.63M for 22.62 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli Comments on AMETEK – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AMETEK Acquires Pacific Design Technologies – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ametek buys Roper Technologies’ electron microscope unit for $925M – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ametek Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) by 9,401 shares to 692,773 shares, valued at $32.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio has 31,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 29,293 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 91,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 15,709 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 85,867 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 86,000 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,573 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 25,392 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP owns 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 573 shares. Rafferty Asset Llc stated it has 53,627 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 1.94 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Group One Trading LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 13,324 shares.

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Green Plains Turns to a New Strategy in 2019: Curtailment – Motley Fool” on February 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Green Plains Lost 24.9% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Green Plains Appoints Patrich Simpkins as Chief Financial Officer, John Neppl Leaving Green Plains to Become the CFO at Bunge Limited – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Green Plains Completes Sale of Fleischmann’s Vinegar to Kerry Group – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Edited Transcript of GPRE earnings conference call or presentation 6-Aug-19 3:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 18.64 million shares to 18.91M shares, valued at $270.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 900,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.