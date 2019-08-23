Dudley & Shanley Has Increased By $1.33 Million Its Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Stake; Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)’s Sentiment Is 1.64

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 74 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 45 sold and trimmed stock positions in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 23.60 million shares, up from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 34 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) stake by 29.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dudley & Shanley Llc acquired 49,300 shares as Bank Of America Corp. (BAC)'s stock rose 1.39%. The Dudley & Shanley Llc holds 214,300 shares with $5.91M value, up from 165,000 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp. now has $253.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 48.35 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.50 million for 10.62 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 116,636 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. C. markets. It has a 10.75 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 3.76% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for 390,501 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 46,697 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 1.98% invested in the company for 844,793 shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments Inc. has invested 1.25% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 589,208 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90's average target is 28.36% above currents $27.19 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) stake by 21,442 shares to 990,610 valued at $36.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Welbilt Inc. stake by 1.02 million shares and now owns 1.48 million shares. D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was reduced too.