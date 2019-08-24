Dudley & Shanley Has Decreased Wabtec Corp. (WAB) Holding; Salem Investment Counselors Has Boosted Kellogg Co (K) Holding

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 6.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc acquired 4,980 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock declined 1.97%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 80,161 shares with $5.61 million value, up from 75,181 last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $21.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 2.89M shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased Wabtec Corp. (WAB) stake by 92.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 239,091 shares as Wabtec Corp. (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Dudley & Shanley Llc holds 18,154 shares with $1.34M value, down from 257,245 last quarter. Wabtec Corp. now has $10.75B valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 2.51M shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,236 shares. Weik Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Dudley Shanley accumulated 18,154 shares. First Republic Inc holds 83,875 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 108 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 37,036 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 167,295 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 14.08 million shares. Millennium Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Tortoise Investment Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.04% or 13,857 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 97,809 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.12% or 3,073 shares. Alphamark holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 6 shares. Natl Asset Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was made by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air (NYSE:WAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Westinghouse Air has $93 highest and $8000 lowest target. $87.20’s average target is 32.02% above currents $66.05 stock price. Westinghouse Air had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24. Buckingham Research maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of WAB in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, August 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 27.

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Kellogg has $7100 highest and $4900 lowest target. $62.80’s average target is -0.71% below currents $63.25 stock price. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Consumer Edge Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Argus Research. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, April 5.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $68.43 million activity. KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST had sold 100,000 shares worth $5.66M on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc owns 51,809 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 104,479 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 0.06% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 4,991 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.67M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 7,780 are owned by Everett Harris & Company Ca. Massachusetts Services Company Ma holds 0.18% or 7.57 million shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.10 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Hightower Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,856 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 20.15M shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fulton National Bank Na has 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). New York-based Gideon Capital has invested 0.32% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). M&T Natl Bank Corporation accumulated 27,548 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 20,909 shares to 83,983 valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 5,859 shares and now owns 29,191 shares. Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was reduced too.