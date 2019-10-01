Dudley & Shanley Has Decreased Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Position Maintained by Sector Gamma As

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 34,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The institutional investor held 229,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33 million, up from 194,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 963,509 shares traded or 72.98% up from the average. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 3,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 149,995 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.62 million, down from 153,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $198.04. About 684,093 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 15,000 shares to 229,300 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) by 8,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.78 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $622.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35,074 shares to 115,126 shares, valued at $26.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 133,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,056 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).