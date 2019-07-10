Dudley & Shanley Lowered Its Holding in Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) as Stock Value Declined; Private Wealth Advisors Maintains Holding in At&T (T)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 10,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 7.20M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 202,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 317,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 520,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Serv. Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 79,585 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.35 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $25.93M for 21.58 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 191.67% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18,275 shares to 51,849 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 49,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,300 shares, and has risen its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 51,204 shares. Dudley Shanley has invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Moreover, Ameritas Prns has 0.04% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 28,074 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 841,158 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.03% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability stated it has 905,781 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Com reported 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 588,794 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Ltd Co. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 133,348 shares. Bath Savings Communication reported 42,262 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Assetmark reported 283 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 1.16 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc holds 0.08% or 996,362 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Foundry Prtn Lc holds 0.08% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) or 59,697 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial Services Corporation accumulated 1.39% or 86,428 shares. Lord Abbett Communications Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 4.53 million shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.46% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 91,040 shares. Rockland Communications accumulated 0.43% or 129,728 shares. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi has 1,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 239,738 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 1.67 million shares. Daiwa Sb Investments owns 219,000 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Family has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 173,239 are held by Mechanics Bank Department. 22,318 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca).