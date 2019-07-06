Dudley & Shanley Holding in Iridium Comm. (IRDM) Has Raised by $7.86 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Shares Declined While West Family Investments Has Trimmed by $1.53 Million Its Stake

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 60,408 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 8.97% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.40% the S&P500.

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Iridium Comm. (IRDM) by 313.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 302,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 398,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Iridium Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 378,416 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 27/03/2018 – lridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Communications: Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Rideshare Mission Targeted for Launch by SpaceX on May 19; 22/05/2018 – lridium Completes Sixth Successful lridium® NEXT Launch; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Inmarsat’s CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook stable; 22/05/2018 – SpaceX Flies Satellites for Iridium, NASA in 10th Launch of 2018; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 03/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – FIFTH SET OF 10 IRIDIUM NEXT SATELLITES, LAUNCHED FRIDAY BY SPACEX, HAVE BEGUN TESTING AND VALIDATION PROCESS; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PROPOSED PRIVATE NOTES OFFER $360M; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2018 Total Service Rev Growth 10% to 12%

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,910 shares to 346,750 shares, valued at $30.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,947 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $247,145 activity. 4,000 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares with value of $90,780 were bought by Rush Parker William.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 114,765 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited Company owns 21,310 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Piedmont Investment Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). 72,734 are held by Interest. Us Bank De invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,834 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) or 28,372 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 51,435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,357 shares. 634,233 were reported by Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,814 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0.02% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) or 452,456 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 62,598 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $298,322 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $84,666 was made by PENN ARTHUR H on Monday, May 13.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.53M for 9.71 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

