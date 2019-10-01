Dudley & Shanley Cut Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $682,802 as Shares Rose; Pdt Partners Has Lifted Benefitfocus (BNFT) Holding

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 30,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The hedge fund held 74,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 44,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 91,937 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 04/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 79c-Adj Loss/Shr 54c; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Delivers 123% ROI for ASRC, Nucleus Research Finds; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q REV. $66.8M, EST. $66.5M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 38c; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 3,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 149,995 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.62M, down from 153,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $196. About 305,900 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.67, from 2.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold BNFT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 0.45% less from 31.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 273,111 shares. Wellington Grp Llp reported 179,406 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Gagnon Lc reported 25,181 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd has 0.01% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 34,400 shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 124,423 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 28,031 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.01% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 31,789 shares. Products Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). River And Mercantile Asset Llp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Vanguard holds 2.46 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 81,992 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 9,316 shares to 34,400 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 52,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,900 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.49 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 41 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 1,680 shares. Old Commercial Bank In reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jag Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.13% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 10,018 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Lc. Zevenbergen Invs Limited Liability Company holds 3,935 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hilton Cap Llc holds 0.01% or 380 shares. 12,629 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corp. 1,836 are owned by Sigma Planning Corporation. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il invested in 0.03% or 1,450 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com holds 190 shares. Charter, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 7,743 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 9,655 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

