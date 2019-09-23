Dudley & Shanley Has Upped Wabtec Corp. (WAB) Stake by $19.90 Million as Valuation Rose; O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Valuation Rose While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Decreased by $702,207 Its Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 1,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 7,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 9,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $397.88. About 490,542 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) by 1543.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 280,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 298,384 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41 million, up from 18,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.85. About 1.23 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 39,844 shares to 21.46 million shares, valued at $239.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Building Prods (NYSE:CBPX) by 296,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 30,916 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has 37 shares. Diamond Hill Cap holds 0.75% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 380,010 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 870 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 232,869 shares. Sequoia Ltd invested in 957 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 52,467 were reported by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 1,686 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 38 are owned by Motco. Hartford Invest Mgmt Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,073 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Oh holds 0.51% or 2,011 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Franklin Resources accumulated 0.03% or 137,491 shares. Timessquare Cap Lc holds 434,400 shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73M for 20.81 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

