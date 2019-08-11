Dudley & Shanley Lifted Ametek (AME) Holding; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $2.52 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 54.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 51,849 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 33,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.33. About 1.28M shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 44,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 135,180 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, down from 179,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Ex-Chairman to Leave Amid Plans to Buy Company; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Expiration of its Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention on China’s ZTE; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $6 BLN IN MANUFACTURING IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability holds 209,668 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. 8,983 were accumulated by Gladius Cap Lp. 27,128 were reported by Financial Bank Of The West. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Whittier Company has 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Summit Secs Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 175,000 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Goelzer Invest has 1.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alps Advisors owns 0.28% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 702,146 shares. Hartford has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lumina Fund Limited Liability Company holds 10,800 shares. Lederer Assocs Counsel Ca invested in 20,955 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Com holds 1.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 344,260 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 20,893 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 207,721 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh has 0.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,167 shares to 60,708 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,102 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cipher Capital LP has 61,550 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 228,200 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 103,213 were accumulated by Jlb. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund accumulated 4,516 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 273,278 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.09M shares. Century Cos reported 4.62M shares stake. Epoch Prtnrs Inc reported 890,587 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability reported 2,925 shares stake. Marietta Invest Prtn Ltd Com invested 1.09% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Asset One stated it has 0.05% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.