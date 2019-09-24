Dudley & Shanley Cut By $3.20 Million Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake; Middlesex Water Co Has 1.43 Sentiment

Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 63 funds started new and increased holdings, while 44 decreased and sold stakes in Middlesex Water Co. The funds in our database reported: 9.23 million shares, up from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Middlesex Water Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 35 Increased: 48 New Position: 15.

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased Fiserv Inc. (FISV) stake by 10.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 35,200 shares as Fiserv Inc. (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Dudley & Shanley Llc holds 311,550 shares with $28.40M value, down from 346,750 last quarter. Fiserv Inc. now has $72.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $105.04. About 4.16 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.93M for 21.83 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 51,621 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated and Non-Regulated. It has a 30.74 P/E ratio. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection clients in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

National Investment Services Inc Wi holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company for 8,485 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 7,650 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clean Yield Group has 0.29% invested in the company for 13,380 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Financial Architects Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 16,415 shares.

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Middlesex Water (MSEX) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues In Line – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv has $13100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $116.25’s average target is 10.67% above currents $105.04 stock price. Fiserv had 15 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. Wells Fargo initiated Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.94M for 28.24 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness owns 0.12% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 607,695 shares. 456,776 were accumulated by Westfield Cap Mngmt Co L P. 6,812 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,856 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc reported 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cibc Ww Markets owns 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 28,613 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 3.77% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 103,311 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.26% or 119,198 shares. Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 10,208 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 935,831 shares. Michigan-based Liberty Mngmt has invested 2.68% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hennessy Advsrs Inc invested in 0.09% or 19,829 shares. Howland Management Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Diversified Tru Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 17,331 shares.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canaccord out bullish on Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) stake by 9,401 shares to 692,773 valued at $32.41 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) stake by 471,250 shares and now owns 869,850 shares. Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was raised too.