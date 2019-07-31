Dudley & Shanley Holding in Aon Plc (AON) Cut by $8.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Wealth Architects Has Decreased Its Position by $309,114

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $139.25. About 9.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 47,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 148,597 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, down from 196,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $191.88. About 201,016 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.60M for 33.31 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares to 128,810 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,883 shares to 709,553 shares, valued at $29.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

