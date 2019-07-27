Dudley & Shanley Lowered By $8.15 Million Its Aon Plc (AON) Position; Mexico Fund (MXF) Sentiment Is 0.55

Mexico Fund Inc (MXF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 6 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 11 sold and decreased their stock positions in Mexico Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 5.72 million shares, down from 5.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mexico Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 24.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 47,953 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Dudley & Shanley Llc holds 148,597 shares with $25.37M value, down from 196,550 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $46.80B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 1.85M shares traded or 123.59% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. The company has market cap of $193.87 million. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 3.63% of its portfolio in The Mexico Fund, Inc. for 3.80 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 250,029 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 665,155 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 427 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $73,130 activity.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 20,807 shares traded. The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) has declined 8.84% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aon had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, February 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, May 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AON in report on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19.

