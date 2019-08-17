Dudley & Shanley Has Lowered Its Crane Co. (CR) Position by $464,520; Market Value Declined; Brave Warrior Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Lennar (LEN) by $10.48 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 5,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 184,102 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58 million, down from 189,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 224,925 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 213,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 3.64M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.55 million, up from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 4.48M shares traded or 37.31% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Bank & Trust accumulated 2,303 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 576,778 shares. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 71,900 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 82,358 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 180,484 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 250 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.05% or 3,986 shares. Chevy Chase Tru owns 239,457 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mengis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.83% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 0.17% or 354,834 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Savings Bank Of America De owns 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4.64 million shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares to 82,194 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com reported 75,376 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.01% stake. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,042 shares. First Financial Corporation In invested in 3,930 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 6 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 10,024 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 30,776 shares. Ameritas Prns has 0.06% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Vulcan Value Ltd Liability Co owns 283,204 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cordasco Fincl has 0.02% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 233 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 30,354 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 1.08 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.