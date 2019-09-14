Dudley & Shanley Has Decreased Holding in Abm Industries (ABM) by $762,760; Long Pond Capital LP Has Lifted Its Lyon William Homes (WLH) Position by $1.53 Million as Share Price Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 2.48 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.25 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 456,444 shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Abm Industries (ABM) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 19,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The hedge fund held 971,541 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.86M, down from 990,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 461,415 shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 26C; 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM); 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold ABM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 65.13 million shares or 0.44% more from 64.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 98,768 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 45,276 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 222 shares. Burney holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 6,350 shares. Franklin Res reported 1.49M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Mngmt has 13,350 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company holds 9,120 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 1.16 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 51,943 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 106,405 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 15,000 shares to 229,300 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 471,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 869,850 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

