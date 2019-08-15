Dudley & Shanley Upped The Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake by $19.95 Million; Liberty Global Class C (LBTYK) Stock Rose While St James Investment Company Boosted Stake by $5.11 Million

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (LBTYK) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 212,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.99M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Inc Class C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 1.69M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 469.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 376,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 456,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29M, up from 80,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 4.12M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,207 shares to 251,358 shares, valued at $27.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 30,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,730 shares, and cut its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB).

