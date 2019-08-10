Dudley & Shanley Has Increased By $9.00 Million Its The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding; Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 1 report. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $2200 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. See Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

17/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus 22.0000

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $19 New Target: $20 Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 170.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dudley & Shanley Llc acquired 81,125 shares as The Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Dudley & Shanley Llc holds 128,810 shares with $14.30 million value, up from 47,685 last quarter. The Walt Disney Co. now has $249.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc accumulated 8,886 shares. Culbertson A N & Inc invested in 25,028 shares. Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi has invested 2.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 128,522 were accumulated by Ashfield Prtn Ltd Com. James Investment Rech holds 0.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 116,509 shares. Northstar Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,190 shares stake. Grp One Trading Lp reported 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mirae Asset Glob Limited invested in 121,331 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Arrow Financial holds 0.75% or 29,104 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 0.54% or 60,880 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Ltd Liability Com reported 426,122 shares. Lindsell Train Ltd has 11.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Cincinnati Fincl Corporation has 2.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hollencrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,612 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased First Data Corp. stake by 1.23 million shares to 99,697 valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Healthcare Serv. Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) stake by 202,931 shares and now owns 317,644 shares. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $17000 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16100 target in Thursday, May 16 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital.

It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold Kinder Morgan, Inc. shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Management Lc has 3.36% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 675,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 3.27M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Associated Banc accumulated 68,975 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Old Point Tru And Svcs N A reported 194,750 shares. Mcf Lc holds 0% or 464 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited Co owns 386,453 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company owns 131,513 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation has 0.13% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 10,908 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cohen And Steers invested 0.63% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Yorktown Management & Research has 0.52% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 80,000 shares. Quaker Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 8.92% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 16.45M are held by Energy Income Prtn Limited Co. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 7,289 shares in its portfolio. Thomas White Int Ltd holds 0.06% or 15,915 shares.