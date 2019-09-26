Dudley & Shanley Boosted Its Holding in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) by $19.90 Million as Market Value Rose; Iberiabank (IBKC) Shareholder Credit Agricole S A Lowered Stake by $2.50 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (WAB) by 1543.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 280,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 298,384 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41 million, up from 18,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 695,317 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 55.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 33,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 26,238 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, down from 59,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 170,049 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 69,278 shares to 76,808 shares, valued at $17.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold IBKC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.19 million shares or 2.12% less from 44.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Washington-based Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Sun Life Finance invested in 10,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Deprince Race And Zollo invested in 0.05% or 25,343 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Citigroup holds 69,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 371 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19,539 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 83,067 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 0.02% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 18,339 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 7,029 shares stake. Moreover, Banc Funds Lc has 0.84% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 144,106 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $972,530 activity.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.26M for 10.58 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,030 shares to 52,164 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,424 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

