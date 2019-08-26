Dudley & Shanley Decreased By $464,520 Its Crane Co. (CR) Position; Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed By $347,745 Its Walmart (WMT) Stake

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased Crane Co. (CR) stake by 2.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 5,530 shares as Crane Co. (CR)’s stock declined 1.53%. The Dudley & Shanley Llc holds 184,102 shares with $15.58 million value, down from 189,632 last quarter. Crane Co. now has $4.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 301,786 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 20.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp analyzed 3,585 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)'s stock rose 8.90%. The Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp holds 14,115 shares with $1.38 million value, down from 17,700 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $316.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending.

Among 7 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Walmart has $12800 highest and $10700 lowest target. $118.29’s average target is 6.73% above currents $110.83 stock price. Walmart had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 16 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, June 24 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained the shares of WMT in report on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.92M for 11.74 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Crane Company (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane Company has $10700 highest and $9600 lowest target. $103’s average target is 41.46% above currents $72.81 stock price. Crane Company had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, July 24. UBS maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. DA Davidson maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) rating on Friday, March 1. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $105 target. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9600 target in Wednesday, May 29 report. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by DA Davidson.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $154,767 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by TULLIS JAMES L L, worth $154,767.