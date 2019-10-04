Dudley & Shanley Upped Crane Co. (CR) Stake by $4.10 Million; Holder Sequoia Financial Advisors Increased Starbucks (SBUX) Holding

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 49,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 233,522 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.49 million, up from 184,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.3. About 57,805 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 50.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 8,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,878 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 15,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $85.73. About 2.57M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks says no SEC inquiry – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Starbucks Takes a Page Out of Target’s Playbook – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MTUM, PG, SBUX, DHR: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks dragged into Hong Kong protests – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks: Don’t Blink, Just Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,339 shares to 26,248 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 58,570 are held by Argent Com. United Asset Strategies invested in 0.83% or 42,919 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp owns 307,476 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bellecapital Ltd stated it has 77,529 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management holds 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 7,296 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 177,422 shares for 6.67% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Management Inc has invested 0.83% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mariner Limited Liability invested in 165,372 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.43% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Evergreen Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,125 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 5,585 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. 3,078 are held by Evanson Asset Ltd Liability. Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1,750 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold CR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Swiss Bancorp invested in 89,000 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 163 shares stake. Moreover, Brinker has 0.04% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 177,337 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 580,680 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wilen Inv Mgmt reported 1.55% stake. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 175,934 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Gsa Prns Llp accumulated 20,314 shares. Next Incorporated reported 200 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Riverhead Cap Management Lc accumulated 5,023 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt accumulated 7,200 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 35,200 shares to 311,550 shares, valued at $28.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) by 19,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 971,541 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME).