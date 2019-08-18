Dudley & Shanley Holding in Servicemaster Global (SERV) Cut by $7.63 Million as Stock Rose; Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Boosted Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global (SERV) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 165,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 617,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.83M, down from 783,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 313,901 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 407.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,085 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 49,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

