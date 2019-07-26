Dudley & Shanley Cut Fiserv (FISV) Position; Healthcor Management LP Has Decreased By $23.55 Million Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position

Healthcor Management Lp decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 23.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp sold 41,320 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 134,690 shares with $76.85M value, down from 176,010 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $61.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $11.35 during the last trading session, reaching $531.69. About 583,813 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased Fiserv Inc. (FISV) stake by 2.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 9,910 shares as Fiserv Inc. (FISV)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Dudley & Shanley Llc holds 346,750 shares with $30.61M value, down from 356,660 last quarter. Fiserv Inc. now has $37.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $96.36. About 7.10 million shares traded or 95.90% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed

Among 5 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Fiserv has $110 highest and $7100 lowest target. $102.67’s average target is 6.55% above currents $96.36 stock price. Fiserv had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, January 29. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, January 28 report.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.91 million for 29.74 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $630 target in Monday, April 1 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.

Healthcor Management Lp increased Allergan Plc stake by 551,550 shares to 617,760 valued at $90.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 542,390 shares and now owns 1.05M shares. Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $23.32 million activity. Myriam Curet sold $2.65 million worth of stock. Samath Jamie had sold 458 shares worth $229,014 on Tuesday, January 29. MOHR MARSHALL also sold $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 5. GUTHART GARY S had sold 28,152 shares worth $14.65M.