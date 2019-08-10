Dudley & Shanley Has Lowered Holding in Abm Industries (ABM) by $771,912; Harber Asset Management Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) Lifted by $332,397 as Valuation Declined

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Abm Industries (ABM) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 21,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The hedge fund held 990,610 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 158,413 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 8,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 503,316 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 494,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast To Establish Sky News Bd, Intends to Commit That for 10 Years; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 21/05/2018 – U.K. TO ALLOW REPRESENTATIONS UNTIL MAY 24 ON SKY/COMCAST DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 27,908 shares to 46,089 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N.V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,179 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top-Ranked Large Caps that Just Beat Expectations – nasdaq.com” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Theme Parks Cash In on the Last Days of Summer – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability reported 28,583 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation New York reported 41,621 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rmb Capital Llc holds 0.07% or 65,010 shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has invested 0.79% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.34% or 74,547 shares in its portfolio. 476,372 were reported by Da Davidson. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 47,490 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Tributary Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Centurylink Mgmt owns 17,706 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Allen Operations Limited Liability Co invested in 0.43% or 26,253 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt stated it has 7,564 shares. Essex Fin Svcs holds 20,514 shares. Provise Management Gru Ltd Liability Co has 201,647 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.84% or 52.57 million shares.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM Offers Electrical Power Solutions in New Markets – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM Extends Tenure as Janitorial Partner for Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM and AEG Renew Partnership at Landmark Southern California Venues – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ABM Partners with Charleston County Airport Authority and British Airways for Catering Logistics – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Expands Line of Service NYSE:ABM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM).