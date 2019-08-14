Dudley & Shanley Lifted Position in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by $9.00 Million; Forward Air (FWRD) Stock Value Rose While Btim Has Raised by $300,416 Its Holding

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 170.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 81,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 128,810 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 47,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING)

Btim Corp increased its stake in Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 4,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 237,235 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.36 million, up from 232,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Forward Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $61.71. About 131,388 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q OPER REV. $302.6M, EST. $291.8M; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 130,017 shares to 207,596 shares, valued at $10.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,146 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp/Mass (NYSE:HAE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold FWRD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 3.29% less from 27.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps, Colorado-based fund reported 6,396 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1,411 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Co has 0% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Boston Partners accumulated 28,108 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership reported 0.16% stake. Northwest Counselors invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 33,572 shares. First Mercantile Com holds 2,856 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York invested in 0% or 43,137 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C holds 604,026 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc has 76,453 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Ls Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Voya Mgmt Limited owns 11,257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 90,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Forward Air Corporation Announces Election of W. Gil West as New Independent Director – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Forward Air Posts Record First Quarter In Various Metrics, Though Operating Income Lags – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Peek Under The Hood: XTN Has 13% Upside – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney +1.3% as Credit Suisse sees less risk to estimates – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Disney heiress â€˜lividâ€™ after speaking with workers from her familyâ€™s theme parks – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.