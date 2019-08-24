Dudley & Shanley Has Lifted Position in Visa (V) as Stock Value Rose; Forbes J M & Co Llp Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $3.28 Million; Stock Rose

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 12,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 50,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.58 million, down from 63,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 120.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 25,599 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 11,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.13% or 1,650 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca stated it has 3.79% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.16% stake. South State Corp holds 34,820 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 60,684 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Girard owns 2,676 shares. Albion Finance Group Ut invested in 0.14% or 3,860 shares. 25,158 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 972 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aqr Cap Lc holds 0.82% or 2.90 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Clough Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 1.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 610 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 883,266 shares. Hilton Limited Liability reported 40 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 202,931 shares to 317,644 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 239,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,154 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Lc has 2.37% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 2,582 shares. Foundry Lc holds 6,147 shares. Advisors Ok reported 0.96% stake. Provident Management Inc holds 338,915 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 91,226 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Management Llc holds 6.02% or 57,151 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Management owns 3.78 million shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. 2,294 were reported by Amer Economic Planning Gru Incorporated Adv. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.82% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 3.15M shares or 1.01% of the stock. Eagle Asset accumulated 36,325 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Liberty Cap Management reported 45,615 shares stake. Birinyi invested in 8,900 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Provise Mgmt Grp Incorporated Lc invested in 1.5% or 68,534 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.