Dudley & Shanley Has Cut Its Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) Position as Stock Value Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Boosted Position by $311,520

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 3,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,767 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 34,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.94M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 202,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 317,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, down from 520,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Serv. Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 309,933 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.35 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $25.93 million for 21.59 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 191.67% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18,275 shares to 51,849 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,810 shares, and has risen its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18,275 shares to 51,849 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,810 shares, and has risen its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 13,755 shares to 17,142 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,005 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).