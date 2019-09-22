Dudley & Shanley Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Eqt (EQT) Share Price Declined While Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position by $49.62 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 82.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3.31M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 682,663 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.79M, down from 3.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 9.74M shares traded or 63.38% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM HAS ENTERED INTO A $2.5 BLN 364-DAY SYNDICATED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 21/05/2018 – EQT’S FUND VI HAS SOLD ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN TERVEYSTALO; 15/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: President resigns from EQT natural gas company; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES RMP TO PAY EQM TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN LESS ANY PREVIOUS REIMBURSEMENTS BY RMP; 18/04/2018 – EQT CORP EQT.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.03/SHR; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 311,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.40 million, down from 346,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 6.64M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.98 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 45,940 shares to 174,750 shares, valued at $24.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $493,827 activity. 1,025 shares valued at $21,259 were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1. 1,085 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. Shares for $24,992 were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. McNally Robert Joseph had bought 12,660 shares worth $263,328.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EQT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap holds 0.02% or 24,017 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). The Delaware-based Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Quaker Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.65% or 413,335 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Citigroup holds 688,677 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Incorporated has invested 0.07% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Wedge Management L Lp Nc owns 4.57M shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Advisory Net Ltd Liability Company owns 670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 45,025 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc owns 10,400 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Technology has 0.17% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 37,800 shares.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.