Dudley & Shanley Has Trimmed Ametek (AME) Stake By $758,250; ENVIRO-SERV (EVSV) Shorts Raised By 3400%

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased Ametek Inc. (AME) stake by 16.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 8,425 shares as Ametek Inc. (AME)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Dudley & Shanley Llc holds 43,424 shares with $3.95M value, down from 51,849 last quarter. Ametek Inc. now has $19.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 1.21M shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

ENVIRO-SERV INC (OTCMKTS:EVSV) had an increase of 3400% in short interest. EVSV’s SI was 3,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3400% from 100 shares previously. With 5,100 avg volume, 1 days are for ENVIRO-SERV INC (OTCMKTS:EVSV)’s short sellers to cover EVSV’s short positions. The stock decreased 12.92% or $0.0464 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3125. About 55,634 shares traded or 255.56% up from the average. Enviro-Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSV) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Enviro-Serv, Inc. provides property maintenance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $615. It offers lawn/landscape maintenance and pest control services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Transfer Technology International Corp. and changed its name to Enviro-Serv, Inc. in March 2013 to reflect its new strategic corporate direction.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $224.18 million for 21.81 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ametek Inc has $9700 highest and $8600 lowest target. $91.67’s average target is 4.05% above currents $88.1 stock price. Ametek Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by DA Davidson. Morgan Stanley maintained AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $9700 target.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like AMETEK, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AME) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMETEK buys Pacific Design for $125M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ametek (AME) Acquires Pacific Design Technologies – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 0.82% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 48,013 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 35,949 shares. Monetary Management Gru Inc reported 1,450 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap reported 6,275 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Limited Liability owns 8,001 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.43 million shares. Texas-based King Luther has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cibc Asset Management accumulated 21,021 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd reported 0.08% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Schwartz Counsel has invested 1.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation holds 0% or 6,590 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 8,893 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 1.31 million shares. Hm Payson And owns 6,146 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 372,653 were reported by Morgan Stanley.

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) stake by 280,230 shares to 298,384 valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q2. It also upped The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) stake by 6,600 shares and now owns 463,107 shares. Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was raised too.