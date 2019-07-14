Dudley & Shanley Position In Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Was Has Increased; Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Holding Increased by Van Eck Associates Corp

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,194 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 63,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 121.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 450,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 820,258 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.16M, up from 370,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 2.60 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 23,480 shares to 101,722 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.84M shares, and cut its stake in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEMKT:GSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.